Overview of Dr. Deborah Consoli, MD

Dr. Deborah Consoli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.