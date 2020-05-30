Dr. Deborah Consolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Consolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Consolini, MD
Dr. Deborah Consolini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Thorough, caring, professional. Very grateful for her wonderful care.
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Christopher's Hosp For Chldrn
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
