Dr. Deborah Couch, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Couch, MD
Dr. Deborah Couch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Couch's Office Locations
Leyden Family Service and Mental Health Center10001 Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131 Directions (847) 451-0330
The Share Program1776 Moon Lake Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-4181
- 3 2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 54, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Couch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Psychiatry
Dr. Couch speaks Afrikaans.
