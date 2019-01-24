See All General Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Deborah Demarta, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deborah Demarta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Demarta works at Institute of Health and Wellness in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Health & Wellness
    218 Sw Atlanta Ave, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 539-9556
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Anal Abscess
Anal Disorders
Abdominal Disorders
Anal Abscess
Anal Disorders

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deborah Demarta, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467612473
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Demarta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demarta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demarta works at Institute of Health and Wellness in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Demarta’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

