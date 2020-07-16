Overview of Dr. Deborah Derderian, DO

Dr. Deborah Derderian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center, Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Derderian works at Saint Vincent Medical Group in Northborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.