Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir, MD
Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Dyett Desir's Office Locations
Rheumatology & Hand Rehab Ctr3018 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough . . .very positive
About Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1831209865
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyett Desir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyett Desir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyett Desir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyett Desir has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyett Desir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyett Desir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyett Desir.
