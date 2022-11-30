Overview of Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir, MD

Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Dyett Desir works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.