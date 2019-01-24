See All Ophthalmologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD

Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Distefano works at Distefano Regional Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Distefano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Distefano Eye Center
    1815 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 648-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Distefano?

    Jan 24, 2019
    Dr Deborah DiStefano is the best! I’ve been to Huntsville, Birmingham and Georgia trying to get help with my eyes for 6 years now. No one, none of these specialists ever wanted to listen to me or cared enough about listening to me. Dr Deborah DiStefano treated me with kindness and a caring heart. She listens to her patients, she and all the people that work their are so very nice and caring. If you really want a fantastic smart caring very professional doctor then you need to make an appointment
    Joyce Shirley in Fort payne, AL — Jan 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Distefano to family and friends

    Dr. Distefano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Distefano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD.

    About Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932172558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass EE Infirm
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Distefano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Distefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Distefano works at Distefano Regional Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Distefano’s profile.

    Dr. Distefano has seen patients for Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Distefano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Distefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distefano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.