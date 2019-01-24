Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD
Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Distefano works at
Dr. Distefano's Office Locations
Distefano Eye Center1815 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deborah DiStefano is the best! I’ve been to Huntsville, Birmingham and Georgia trying to get help with my eyes for 6 years now. No one, none of these specialists ever wanted to listen to me or cared enough about listening to me. Dr Deborah DiStefano treated me with kindness and a caring heart. She listens to her patients, she and all the people that work their are so very nice and caring. If you really want a fantastic smart caring very professional doctor then you need to make an appointment
About Dr. Deborah Distefano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1932172558
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Ophthalmology
