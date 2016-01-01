Dr. Deborah Doroshow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doroshow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Doroshow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Doroshow, MD
Dr. Deborah Doroshow, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Doroshow works at
Dr. Doroshow's Office Locations
-
1
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doroshow?
About Dr. Deborah Doroshow, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1558706069
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doroshow accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Doroshow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Doroshow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doroshow works at
Dr. Doroshow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doroshow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doroshow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doroshow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.