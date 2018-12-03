Dr. Deborah Downes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Downes, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Downes, MD
Dr. Deborah Downes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They completed their residency with St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
Dr. Downes works at
Dr. Downes' Office Locations
-
1
Surgical & Medical Ophthalmology LLC295 E CENTER ST, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-4083
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Downes is thorough. I have been seeing her about 5 years. When I went to see her this appointment was urgent. I had been hospitalized for 2 days with double vision and had MRI's etc. to numerous to remember. She asked me what the diagnosis was. "I don't know, I was not told" by anyone. Dr. Downs immediately contacted Drs. I had seen and had my records faxed to her. She read the diagnosis and assured me that I did not have a stroke. Dr. Downs spent hours with me testing my eyes every way.
About Dr. Deborah Downes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French and Polish
- 1578575593
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downes has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Visual Field Defects and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Downes speaks French and Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Downes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downes.
