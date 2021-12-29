Overview

Dr. Deborah Dreyfus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Dreyfus works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.