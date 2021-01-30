See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO

Family Medicine
3.4 (59)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Dykema works at Deborah Dykema DO in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah L. Dykema DO PC
    20045 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-1555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Jan 30, 2021
    She is a breath of fresh air. I have been going to Dr. Dykema for a few years now. She takes care of her patients, listens and provides the services I need. Looks at alternatives rather than pumping her patients up with pharmaceuticals. In other words, she wants to keep her patients healthy and allow you body to do its job. Her waiting room is quiet and peaceful. I never have to wait to long either.
    eileen — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO
    About Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215097571
    Education & Certifications

    • Phoenix General Hospital
    • Rotating Family Practice Internship
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Mich State
    • Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Dykema, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dykema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dykema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dykema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dykema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dykema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

