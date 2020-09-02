Overview of Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD

Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Eaton works at Keystone Physical Therapy in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.