Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD
Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Keystone Physical Therapy1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 621-2656
- 2 4815 Liberty Ave Ste 443, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 621-2656
Diet At Work LLC1050 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 668-3395
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr. Eaton was very personable and professional during my visit regarding my longstanding ear infection. As a nurse, I appreciate a doc with a good bedside manner and who is gentle during an exam that has the potential to be painful. Highly recommend her for ear problems!
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
