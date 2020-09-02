See All Otolaryngologists in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD

Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Eaton works at Keystone Physical Therapy in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Eaton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keystone Physical Therapy
    1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-2656
  2. 2
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste 443, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-2656
  3. 3
    Diet At Work LLC
    1050 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 668-3395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Salivary Gland Cyst
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Common Cold
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Laryngitis
Motion Sickness
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
TMJ
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wound Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Eaton was very personable and professional during my visit regarding my longstanding ear infection. As a nurse, I appreciate a doc with a good bedside manner and who is gentle during an exam that has the potential to be painful. Highly recommend her for ear problems!
    — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Deborah Eaton, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316943624
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
