Dr. Deborah Eisen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Eisen, MD
Dr. Deborah Eisen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Eisen works at
Dr. Eisen's Office Locations
Deborah Eisen MD PC530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 306, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 818-9400
Barnabas Health Medical Group99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Eisen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1265428874
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.
