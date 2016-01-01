See All Plastic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Medical School-Md and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Ekstrom works at Salisbury Plastic Surgery, PC in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
4.8 (227)
View Profile
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
4.9 (182)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Salisbury Plastic Surgery, PC
    39 Salisbury St # 100, Worcester, MA 01609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 755-4825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ekstrom?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ekstrom to family and friends

    Dr. Ekstrom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ekstrom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD.

    About Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518916188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Connecticut Combined Hand Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery- UMass Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Minnesota Medical School-Md
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota-Bs Biology and Chemistry
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ekstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ekstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ekstrom works at Salisbury Plastic Surgery, PC in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Ekstrom’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Ekstrom, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.