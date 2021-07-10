Dr. Deborah Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Fang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Fang, MD
Dr. Deborah Fang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Fang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fang's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fang?
Dr. Fang is excellent. She is very compassionate and thorough.
About Dr. Deborah Fang, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Chinese
- 1033195482
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Peking Union Medical College
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.