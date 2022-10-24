Overview of Dr. Deborah Fein, MD

Dr. Deborah Fein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Fein works at Pattner & Grodstein MD PA in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Fairview, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.