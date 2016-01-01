Overview of Dr. Deborah Fischer, MD

Dr. Deborah Fischer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Prevea Allouez Health Center in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.