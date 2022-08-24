Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD
Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
Pediatric Eye Associates2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 330, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 351-4555Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Pediatric Eye Associates3612 Lake Ave Ste 2C, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 256-2020Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
satellite office1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 212, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 256-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We just left our final appointment with Dr. Fishman. My daughter, unfortunately, is no longer classified as “pediatric” (even though she will always be my baby!). We have been with Dr. Fishman since my daughter was a year old. She has provided amazing care for a child who had a wide variety of vision issues. We were blessed to have Dr. Fishman, her associate, and office staff in our lives for nearly 18 years. My only regrets are that she doesn’t see adults and that I didn’t write this review earlier! Your child is definitely in excellent hands with Dr. Fishman.
About Dr. Deborah Fishman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982659314
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Ohio State University
- Montefiore Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
