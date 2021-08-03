Dr. Deborah Flomenhoft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flomenhoft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Flomenhoft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Kentucky Clinic - Medicine Specialties - Wing C740 N Limestone Rm 211, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Kind, extremely intelligent, and humble. A real stand-up person. Really everything you would want in an MD.
About Dr. Deborah Flomenhoft, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Flomenhoft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flomenhoft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flomenhoft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flomenhoft has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flomenhoft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Flomenhoft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flomenhoft.
