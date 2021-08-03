Overview

Dr. Deborah Flomenhoft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Flomenhoft works at UK Nephrology, Bone & Mineral Metabolism - Kentucky Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.