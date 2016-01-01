Dr. Deborah Freehling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freehling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Freehling, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Freehling, MD
Dr. Deborah Freehling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
Dr. Freehling works at
Dr. Freehling's Office Locations
El Camino Health Specialty Care - Ear, Nose & Throat - Head & Neck Surgery2204 Grant Rd Ste 102, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-4161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deborah Freehling, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Uc-Davis
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Freehling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freehling accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freehling has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freehling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Freehling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freehling.
