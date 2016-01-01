Overview of Dr. Deborah Freehling, MD

Dr. Deborah Freehling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.



Dr. Freehling works at El Camino Health Specialty Care - Ear, Nose & Throat - Head & Neck Surgery in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.