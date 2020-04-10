Dr. Deborah Fried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Fried, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Fried, MD
Dr. Deborah Fried, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Fried's Office Locations
Transforward LLC47 Trumbull St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-2929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Deborah Fried has a vast knowledge about treatment modalities and pharmacology. She has helped me with any difficulty I have had. Dr Fried is an excellent psychiatrist with an affable approach and sympatico.
About Dr. Deborah Fried, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
