Overview of Dr. Deborah Friedman, MD

Dr. Deborah Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Friedman works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER DERMATOLOGY in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.