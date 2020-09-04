Dr. Deborah Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Fritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deborah Fritz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Fritz works at
Locations
Fritz Deborah A MD10550 Montgomery Rd Ste 23, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 680-6582
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fritz was very thorough and educated me about my condition.
About Dr. Deborah Fritz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Georgetown College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
