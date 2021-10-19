Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD
Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with U MD
Dr. Glassman works at
Dr. Glassman's Office Locations
1
Jefferson Urology Associates511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
2
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's very friendly, approachable, and nice. Would recommend!
About Dr. Deborah Glassman, MD
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1174542823
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Glassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glassman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glassman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
424 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.