Dr. Deborah Golob, MD
Dr. Deborah Golob, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Allergy, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Deborah S. Golob, M.D.14858 Lake Hills Blvd Ste C1, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (425) 454-0526
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Dr.Golob is a very caring doctor. I have been her patient for about eleven years now and she has always taken care of any medical problems I may have with examination and testing when necessary. She is very knowledgeable and efficient..
- Allergy
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of Connecticut Farmington
- Medical College of Ohio
- Indiana University
- Internal Medicine
