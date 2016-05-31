Overview

Dr. Deborah Greer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.



Dr. Greer works at John Muir Health in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.