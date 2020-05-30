See All Neurologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD

Neurology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD

Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Gruber works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gruber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8900
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Lenox Hill
    130 E 77th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Vic Gagliano, Huntington Station, NY — May 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649218447
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Center
    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

