Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD
Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Gruber has been my “Go To” Neurologist for over 15 years. She has always been very easy to talk to, is attentive to my concerns, explains things in a very down to earth manner. and has also been available for appointments within a reasonable time frame. Kudos to her New York City and Lake Success staff as well.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1649218447
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- Ny And Presby Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
