Overview of Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD

Dr. Deborah Gruber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gruber works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.