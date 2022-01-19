Overview of Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD

Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Comm Med Center University Med Ct



Dr. Gumina works at Valley Surgical Specialists in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.