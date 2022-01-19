Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gumina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD
Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Comm Med Center University Med Ct
Dr. Gumina works at
Dr. Gumina's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Surgical Specialists Medical Group782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 256-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gumina?
The best surgeon for her specialty. Knowledgeable and caring doctor. Dr. Gumina is always available for questions or appointments. Thankful to have had her as my surgeon.
About Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1679671002
Education & Certifications
- Comm Med Center University Med Ct
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gumina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gumina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gumina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gumina works at
Dr. Gumina has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gumina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gumina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gumina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gumina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gumina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.