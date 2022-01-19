See All General Surgeons in Clovis, CA
Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Clovis, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD

Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They completed their residency with Comm Med Center University Med Ct

Dr. Gumina works at Valley Surgical Specialists in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Gumina's Office Locations

    Valley Surgical Specialists Medical Group
    782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 101, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Varicose Veins
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Varicose Veins

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2022
    The best surgeon for her specialty. Knowledgeable and caring doctor. Dr. Gumina is always available for questions or appointments. Thankful to have had her as my surgeon.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1679671002
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Comm Med Center University Med Ct
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Gumina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gumina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gumina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gumina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gumina works at Valley Surgical Specialists in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gumina’s profile.

    Dr. Gumina has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gumina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gumina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gumina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gumina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gumina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

