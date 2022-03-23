Overview of Dr. Deborah Hall, MD

Dr. Deborah Hall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Rush Neurology - Movement Disorders in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Ataxia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.