Dr. Deborah Hamby, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Together Womens Health Medical Group PC29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 415-6200
Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 301, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-8844
Eastside Gynecology & Obstetrics1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 125, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (586) 415-6200
Gi Medicine Associates PC Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (586) 415-6200
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She’s a tough cookie but she knows her stuff. I have seen her now for 20 years and she is an excellent doctor.
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hamby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamby accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamby has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamby speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamby.
