Dr. Deborah Heros, MD
Dr. Deborah Heros, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
a true expert in treating me -- 2 brains tumors removed surgically 3 game knife surgeries now treating with avastin, early results are outstanding
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134157035
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurology
Dr. Heros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heros has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Heros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heros.
