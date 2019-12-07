Overview of Dr. Deborah Horwitz, MD

Dr. Deborah Horwitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Horwitz works at Medstar Physician Partners in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.