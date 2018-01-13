Dr. Deborah Hudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Hudak, MD
Dr. Deborah Hudak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
All About Aesthetics8311 Bandford Way Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 845-0333
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Dr. Hudak uses the original formula of Kybella which is 4 times stronger than Kybella being used by other doctors. I first had the injections in my neck by another plastic surgeons office with little reduction in neck fat. I waited nine months and then went to Dr. Hudak and she injected my neck area with the orginial Kybella called mesolipotherapy. I had amazing results and all neck fat is gone and skin is tight. I am thrilled with my results and would highly recommend Dr. Hudak to anyone.
- Research Fellowship At Washington University
- St Louis U Eye Inst
- Kettering Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN
Dr. Hudak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudak.
