Dr. Deborah Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Hughes, MD
Dr. Deborah Hughes, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
MountainView Women's Health3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-3547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
LVMIS and Women's Pelvic Health Center9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 255-3547
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-red Rock Ste 3402880 N Tenaya Way Ste 340, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-3547
Mountain View Obgyn6990 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes has been my doctor for many years. She is so knowledgeable and caring. I send my friends to her. She answers all of my questions, treats me with respect, and takes the time to get to know me. love her personality. :)
About Dr. Deborah Hughes, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Med Ctr
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
