Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Ingram, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Ingram Pediatrics PA4100 S Hospital Dr Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 321-1591
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love her and her entire office team. They are all very helpful and have built a great relationship with me and my children.
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Georgia
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.