Dr. Deborah James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah James, MD
Dr. Deborah James, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James' Office Locations
-
1
Boston Children's Primary Care Alliance799 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 441-9276
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
Highly recommend Dr. James. She is extremely caring and knowledgeable. She takes time with each patient to answer all questions and give the best care.
About Dr. Deborah James, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831161421
Education & Certifications
- Hasbro Children's Hospital (Pediatrics)
- Harvard Medical School
- Cornell University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.