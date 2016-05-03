See All Pediatricians in Norwood, MA
Dr. Deborah Jonas, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Jonas, MD

Dr. Deborah Jonas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Jonas works at Atrius Health in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jonas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dedham Medical Associates-norwood
    1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 329-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Jonas is beyond amazing, she truly goes above and beyond to answer any little question or concern. She is so calming and relaxed, never rushes appointments. She walks in and hugs us. It's scary having sick kids, but having her as our Doctor we know we are in the best hands. Kids love her. Parents love her. She's our family!
    About Dr. Deborah Jonas, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932106143
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Jonas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jonas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

