Dr. Deborah Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Jones, MD
Dr. Deborah Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 800A 5th Avenue800a 5th Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is very thorough, readily available, generous with her time, and a great listener. Her vast medical knowledge is extraordinary. Office staff is friendly and professional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Deborah Jones, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1114071859
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
