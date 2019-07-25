Dr. Deborah Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Nicholson, MD
Overview
Dr. Deborah Nicholson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2 E Rolling Cross Rd Ste 104, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 719-9630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?
she is an awesome doctor very kind and listens to everything with patience. Helps in every possible way. Best allergist in town.
About Dr. Deborah Nicholson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063576049
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.