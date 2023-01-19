Dr. Deborah Karm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Karm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Karm, MD
Dr. Deborah Karm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Karm works at
Dr. Karm's Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karm?
Dr. Karm is very attentive and kind. I feel like she takes the time to listen to my issues and finds solutions that we are both comfortable with.
About Dr. Deborah Karm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1124431374
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karm using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karm works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Karm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.