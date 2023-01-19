Overview of Dr. Deborah Karm, MD

Dr. Deborah Karm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Karm works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.