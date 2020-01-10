Dr. Deborah Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Katz, MD
Dr. Deborah Katz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
D'amour Center for Cancer Care3350 Main St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-9338
Baystate Franklin Medical Center164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 773-2251
Baystate Urgent Care - Springfield3400 Main St Ste 1, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-8141
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr. Katz was compassionate, very informative, and very kind and sincere.
About Dr. Deborah Katz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891713715
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.