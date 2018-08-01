See All General Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Walnut Creek, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD

Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Kerlin works at John Muir Medical Center EMR in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kerlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Medical Center
    1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-3000
  2. 2
    BASS Medical Group
    112 La Casa Via, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 945-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2018
    Such an awesome surgeon! She was able to rearrange her schedule to accommodate for me to have an urgent partial mastectomy before I move to Washington state. And she made sure she saw me this morning before I go to WA. Thank you DrKerlin. You save my life... my family especially my 2 daughters, 8 and 5, & my husband cannot thank you enough Giving me a fighting chance to fight this cancer. Thank you also to Ivy and Melanie to make this happen by squeezing me in to her hectic schedule. Thank you!
    Joanna Schultz in San Ramon, CA — Aug 01, 2018
    About Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568523892
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerlin works at John Muir Medical Center EMR in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kerlin’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

