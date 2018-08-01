Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Medical Center1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-3000
BASS Medical Group112 La Casa Via, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 945-7600
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Humana
Such an awesome surgeon! She was able to rearrange her schedule to accommodate for me to have an urgent partial mastectomy before I move to Washington state. And she made sure she saw me this morning before I go to WA. Thank you DrKerlin. You save my life... my family especially my 2 daughters, 8 and 5, & my husband cannot thank you enough Giving me a fighting chance to fight this cancer. Thank you also to Ivy and Melanie to make this happen by squeezing me in to her hectic schedule. Thank you!
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Dr. Kerlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerlin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerlin.
