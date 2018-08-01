Overview of Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD

Dr. Deborah Kerlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Kerlin works at John Muir Medical Center EMR in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.