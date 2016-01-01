Dr. Deborah Ketterer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketterer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah Ketterer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Dr. Ketterer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketterer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ketterer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ketterer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketterer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketterer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketterer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketterer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.