Dr. Deborah Krahl, MD
Dr. Deborah Krahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Clinic Sofia6545 France Ave S Ste 490, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 922-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Dr. Krahl is one of a kind! I’m so happy to have found her and have her as my OBGYN throughout my current pregnancy. She genuinely cares about her patients, goes above and beyond in her care, and has such a positive and cheery personality!
- University of California Irvine
- University of Minnesota Medical School
