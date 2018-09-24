See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD

Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kramer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6703
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2018
    Dr. Kramer is exactly what a concerned parent would want in a physician. She truly cares about her patients. She carefully explained our child’s diagnose and treatment options. She was present at every phase of treatment. She is phenomenal. Without her (and the other caring physicians in the practice) we would have felt lost and overwhelmed.
    FL — Sep 24, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD
    About Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811989932
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

