Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6703Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer is exactly what a concerned parent would want in a physician. She truly cares about her patients. She carefully explained our child’s diagnose and treatment options. She was present at every phase of treatment. She is phenomenal. Without her (and the other caring physicians in the practice) we would have felt lost and overwhelmed.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1811989932
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
