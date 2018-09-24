Overview of Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD

Dr. Deborah Kramer, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.