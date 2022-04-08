Dr. Deborah La Scola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Scola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deborah La Scola, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah La Scola, MD
Dr. Deborah La Scola, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. La Scola works at
Dr. La Scola's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to lsl hospital er found out I had swollen kidneys and stones was referred to Dr.LaScola made APPOINTMENT got in a few days later we talked she recommended doing surgery I asked a lot of questions to took her time answered my question explained things got me in the next day for surgery she took good care of me very concerned I will continue to see her and would recommend her thank you for helping me and taking good care of me
About Dr. Deborah La Scola, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1558565077
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Dr. La Scola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La Scola accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Scola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Scola has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Scola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. La Scola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Scola.
