Dr. Deborah Larkey, MD
Dr. Deborah Larkey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's at Prospect Medical Commons2311 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 319-3000
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Milwaukee2323 S 102nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 541-9900
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee Hospital2323 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 291-1235Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had Dr Larkey for several years. She is the best.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Larkey has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
