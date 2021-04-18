Dr. Lasley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deborah Lasley, MD
Overview of Dr. Deborah Lasley, MD
Dr. Deborah Lasley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Lasley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lasley's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Associates PC1015 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 473-2424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lasley?
Dr. Lasley is kind, thorough and informative. She always make me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Deborah Lasley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1942201256
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasley works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.