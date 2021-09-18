Overview

Dr. Deborah Lauridsen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lauridsen works at Physician Associates LLC in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.