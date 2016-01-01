See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD

Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lindner works at Center for Vein Restoration | Downers Grove in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lindner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downers Grove
    2001 Butterfield Rd Ste 100, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 322-9126
  2. 2
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 104, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 322-9126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lindner?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lindner to family and friends

    Dr. Lindner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lindner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD.

    About Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730397118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Midwest Vein Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindner has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Deborah Lindner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.